TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a quiet town of just over 6,000 people in Sierra County. Although many New Mexicans have an idea of where Truth or Consequences got its name, there might be some details they might have missed.

The history of the town of Hot Springs, N.M. dates back to an area under the name Palomas Hot Springs back in the late 1800s. In 1916 it was incorporated as a town and the “Palomas” part of the name was dropped.

In March of 1950, the host of the longtime game show “Truth or Consequences,” Ralph Edwards proposed the idea of getting a town in the United States to name itself after the show. In turn, the show would do a live broadcast from that town. “Basically, the New Mexico State Tourist Bureau got wind of this idea, and they relayed the news to the Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce,” says Deputy State Historian Nicolasa Chávez. “Hot Springs, New Mexico jumped on the idea and felt like, ya know, right time to rename themselves.” On March 31, 1950, the name change was official.

Chávez says part of the reason Hot Springs officials jumped at the name change was that there were already many places in the U.S. with the name “Hot Springs.” This would be a great time for the New Mexico town to break from the herd.

Chávez says the town was mostly on board with the name change. “One of the city officials [is quoted to have said] ‘It is the truth that we have the health-giving waters here, the consequences is that people get good results.'”

After that initial visit to T or C, Edwards would return to the town every year for over 40 years during the town’s Fiesta, which happens during the first weekend of May and celebrates the name change. Edwards died in 2005 at the age of 92.

Chávez says this unique footnote in television, and civic, history captures a specific moment of time for the country. “You had the railroad, the rise of the automobile, the tourism industry branching out into the smaller towns in America, people going cross country…but I feel that translates to television in a way that connects people in a different way that hadn’t been seen before,” she says.