The Nature Conservancy celebrates 6th anniversary of Rio Grande Water Fund

WATCH: Full interview with Collin Haffey, forest and watershed health manager with The Nature Conservancy in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Water Fund is a collaborative effort designed to increase the scale of restoration on 600,000 acres of at-risk forests, protecting water for one million people in New Mexico. This year, The Nature Conservancy expanded the RGWF to include re-forestation which will bring wildfire-scarred land back to life one tree at a time.

Forest and Watershed Health Manager Collin Haffey discusses what this expansion will do for New Mexico as a whole. The Nature Conservancy is the world’s largest conservation organization with chapters in every state as well as work underway in more than 60 countries.

The Rio Grande Water Fund is a collaborative effort that is celebrating its sixth anniversary. The RGWF is a public-private partnership that strives to generate sustainable funding for a 20-year program of large-scale forest restoration treatments that include thinning overgrown forests, managing fire, restoring wetlands and streams, educating youth, providing research to policymakers, reforestation, and creating forestry and wood products jobs.

You can read the 2020 Rio Grande Water Fund Annual Report online. For more information on the Rio Grande Water Fund, visit The Nature Conservancy’s website at nature.org.

