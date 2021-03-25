The Loan Fund is helping artistic entrepreneurs launch creative businesses in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Federal officials continue to tout the benefits of the American Rescue Plan. The Health and Human Services Department announced starting next month, it will dole out $70 million to 16 community health centers in the state. The funds will help vaccinate New Mexico's vulnerable populations.

"Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in a news release. "The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments."