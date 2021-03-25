The Loan Fund is helping artistic entrepreneurs launch creative businesses in New Mexico

WATCH: Full interview with Leroy Pacheco, CEO & President of The Loan Fund

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Loan Fund is a private nonprofit that provides loans, training, and business consultation to entrepreneurs, business owners, and nonprofit organizations throughout New Mexico and the entire Navajo Nation. CEO and President of the Loan Fund Leroy Pacheco discuss The Creative Fund more and how it’s helping artistic entrepreneurs launch or grow a creative business in New Mexico.

