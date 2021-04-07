The Judy Chicago Art Education Award now accepting applicants

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The Judy Chicago Art Education Award is a $2,500 prize that honors Judy Chicago and her pioneering work as an art educator. The award is open to scholars, artists, and educators creating projects based on research that incorporates any of the archives that are included in the Judy Chicago Research Portal. Through the Flower Director, Jamie Rose goes over how to apply.

The deadline to apply is June 1, and the application process is straightforward. When you apply, you will be asked to submit a Project Abstract and a Reference List. For full details on what’s required, go to throughtheflower.org/judy-chicago-art-education-award/.