ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convenient and free roadside service in the metro helps thousands of stranded drivers in the metro and has for decades. But recently, it just so happened to help a famous actor.

While in town filming the hit TV show, ‘The Cleaning Lady’, Oliver Hudson ran out of gas on his way to set. But Hudson’s luck didn’t stay on empty for long.

“I run out of gas on the freeway, over on the shoulder but then an interesting thing happened,” Hudson recalled on the CBS show “The Talk”, “I ran out of gas [asks the driver] who are you? He goes, “one second’, [and] puts gas in my car and leaves.”

The giant yellow trucks seen around Albuquerque are part of the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s Courtesy Patrol program. The courtesy patrol has been helping drivers in the metro for the last 24 years. They help anyone they come across on stretches of I-25 and I-40 in the metro.

“So on an average day, we could do anywhere from around 20 to 50 motorists a day. A week it’s anywhere from 80 to 300. Monthly it could average from five to 800 motorists,” said Victor Martinez, a supervisor with Courtesy Patrol.

“It could be a disabled vehicle in the lane or an accident. It could even be a piece of debris we get a lot of debris accidents out here,” said Martinez

The majority of their calls are helping with flat tires and minor car issues. They do help divert traffic to help law enforcement and first responders. It’s a dangerous job, but one Martinez loves. “I’m gonna write a book about this courtesy patrol because it’s so awesome. I mean, it’s dangerous, but it’s awesome helping motorists.”

Courtesy patrol operates on I-25 and I-40 Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. only in the Albuquerque area.