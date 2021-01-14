The BLM raises over $4 million in oil and gas lease sale

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management New Mexico announced Thursday it had raised over $4 million in its quarterly oil and gas lease sale. According to a press release, nearly 50% of the revenue from the sale will go to the states where the oil and gas activity occurs – New Mexico and Texas – and the rest will go to the U.S. Treasury.

The release states the BLM offered leases on 37 parcels totaling 6,850.72 acres. The highest bid per acre was $15,101, which sold to PBEX, LLC for 80 acres in Lea County. That same parcel also received the highest bid per parcel with a total of $1,208,080.

Oil and gas leases go for a term of 10 years and after that, as long as there is production of oil and gas in paying quantities. If the leases result in producing oil and gas wells, revenue from royalties based on production is also shared with the state.