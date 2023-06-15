SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) — The high level of snowpack continues to effect communities downstream. Some areas have seen flooding while others say they are getting the positive benefits, like in Santa Fe which is seeing a strong flow in the Santa Fe River this year.

“It usually doesn’t have this much water in it,” Santa Fe resident Tim McIntee tells News 13, “That’s great for the river. And it’s great for us that we have a nice supply of water, for a change.”

The Santa Fe River, a 46-mile-long tributary of the Rio Grande which begins in the Sangre de Cristo mountains, flows through the heart of Santa Fe.

“In 2012, our community along with our governing body decided that having the living river was a priority for our community,” says Zoe Isaacson, the river and watershed manager for the City of Santa Fe. Isaacson says they passed a ‘Target Flow Ordinance’ which allows them to dedicate a certain amount of the snowpack to the river.

Isaacson says every year around April 1st, they get a forecast of how much water they’ll be able to use from the snowmelt from the U.S.D.A. National Resources Conservation Service based on a 30-year median number.

Last year was not so great for the river: “Every year we get a number, what percent of normal we are. And so last year we were at 55 percent of normal, and so that equates to 550 acre-feet that is allocated to the Santa Fe River,” Isaacson says. That’s still enough to supply more than a thousand households with water for a year; but this year, thanks to all the snow, they’ll be able to release almost double that.

“We top out at 1,000 acre-feet. That is the most that we can allocate to the river, and we get 1,000 acre-feet when we have 75 percent or more of normal snowpack in the high elevations,” Isaacson says, “This year as of April 1st we were at 186 percent of normal.”

The city has created a greenway here, where people can come recreate and enjoy the scenery. “It gives us as a community somewhere to go and recreate and get out of that summer heat. It also provides habitat for different pollinator species; and what I think it does also is it really connects us to why we’re here and a lot of us in Santa Fe recognize that the Santa Fe River is the lifeblood of our community,” Isaacson says, “It is why folks established here hundreds of years ago. And so, it’s really a way that we can connect our community from the south end to the east side to the west side. It’s really a way that we can remember why we’re here and really sit and contemplate the importance of having these open green spaces.”

This little river serves more than just and aesthetic purpose: “What this greenway allows is not only a migration corridor for animals, a place for respite for our community, a greenway…it reduces our heat island effect of these really impervious hot urban areas,” Isaacson says.

And, it has benefits for the community’s water as it moves downstream: “The city has a limited right to storage in our reservoirs and when we release water through the living river releases we actually get about a 60 percent return on that water that we’re letting move downstream,” Isaacson says, “Up to 60 percent of that water is infiltrated, passively infiltrated, and helps to rebound our local well-fields.”

The city says they periodically release the allotted water from the Nichols Reservoir throughout the year to keep it flowing; the next release is expected around late June or early July.