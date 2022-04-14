HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Texas state officials are not convinced a 13-year-old was actually driving during a crash that killed members of the University of the Southwest’s golf team. Last month’s crash happened in Andrews County, Texas as the golf team returned home from a tournament.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, a 13-year-old boy was driving a pickup, with his dad as a passenger, when a tired blew and he veered into oncoming traffic. The Texas Department of Public Safety isn’t as sure and says it is waiting on DNA results before they declare who was driving. Both father and son were killed, along with six members of the golf team and their coach.