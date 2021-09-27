Texas murder suspect spotted in Chaves County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State Police are looking for a murder suspect out of Texas. They say 29-year-old Kionne DeVaughn Lewis was spotted in Chaves County and fled on foot in a field near Highway 285.
State police are assisting Texas Rangers. They believe Lewis is armed. If anyone sees him, they are asked to call 911.