Texas murder suspect spotted in Chaves County

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State Police are looking for a murder suspect out of Texas. They say 29-year-old Kionne DeVaughn Lewis was spotted in Chaves County and fled on foot in a field near Highway 285.

Story continues below:

State police are assisting Texas Rangers. They believe Lewis is armed. If anyone sees him, they are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES