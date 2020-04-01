Texas man leads Chaves County Sheriff’s Deputies on pursuit

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) –A Texas man leads deputies in a pursuit lasting almost 100 miles in southeastern New Mexico.

“Several attempts were made to stop stick the suspect, at one point he went into oncoming traffic, went around vehicles, attempting to get those vehicles to pull into our lane and hit us head-on,” said Chief Deputy Yslas.

Chaves County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop the black SUV for erratic driving when it took off at speeds reaching 100 mph. At one point state police were able to get spike strips across both lanes, that’s when the suspect, Robert Dean, stop in the roadway and attempts to turn around.

“In my opinion, he’s attempting to now run the state police officer over. So at that point, I decide to ram him from the side,” said Yslas.

The suspect drives over the spikes and takes off, looking for a place to ditch the vehicle but only makes it a few hundred yards.

“He sees a vehicle that is trying to pull off the side of the road, he pulls his vehicle into that vehicle, striking it on the passenger side,” said Yslas.

That’s when sheriffs deputies say he ran from his SUV towards another parked SUV in an attempt to take it but police caught up with him.

“Did the next best thing I could do, as he runs by, a sweeping leg technique and kick his legs from out from under him, he falls down the embankment,” said Yslas.

Dean was finally taken into custody. During the chase, he hit a vehicle with a mother and her 12-year-old son in it. They suffered minor injuries.

