Texas man charged with homicide by vehicle in Carlsbad

(KRQE)- A Texas man is waking up in a New Mexico jail after police say he hit and killed a homeless person with his car.

Steven Smith, 52, was arrested and has been charged with homicide by vehicle. The Carlsbad Police Department says Friday night, first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Canyon and Plaza where they found a male victim unresponsive in the road.

The victim, who police say is known in the area as a transient, later died at the hospital. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Carlsbad Police Department or to contact investigating officer Corporal Chris Austin.