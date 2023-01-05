NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A murder charge has been dropped against the Texas man who’s accused of shooting another man. The incident happened in Clovis on New Year’s Day.
Ian Michael Downs, who was arrested for shooting a man named Oscar Trujillo, told police he had shot in self-defense.
Police said they were able to see doorbell and security camera footage which corroborated his version of the incident.
Story continues below:
- Top Story: Van carrying 65 chihuahuas crashes near Vaughn
- Albuquerque: Opposition against ABQ ‘safe outdoor space’ continues
- Crime: DEA: 9.8 million doses of fentanyl seized in New Mexico & West Texas in 2022
- New Mexico: Dispatcher assists woman giving birth on side of New Mexico county road
Clovis police are still investigating, and the District Attorney’s Office said charges could be filed in the future.