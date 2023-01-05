NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A murder charge has been dropped against the Texas man who’s accused of shooting another man. The incident happened in Clovis on New Year’s Day.

Ian Michael Downs, who was arrested for shooting a man named Oscar Trujillo, told police he had shot in self-defense.

Police said they were able to see doorbell and security camera footage which corroborated his version of the incident.

Clovis police are still investigating, and the District Attorney’s Office said charges could be filed in the future.