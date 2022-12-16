NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The US Geological Survey’s website said there was an earthquake in a state bordering New Mexico. The organization said it was classified as a 5.4 magnitude earthquake.
The earthquake was reported near Midland, Texas in the 4 p.m. hour. Some reported it could be felt in Roswell and Carlsbad.