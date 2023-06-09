NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State leaders in Texas have announced a new border security effort on the Rio Grande. Starting next month, Texas will roll out buoys in parts of the river to deter migrants from crossing.

During their last legislative session, lawmakers set aside more than $5 million toward border security. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the buoys cost about $1 million for a 1,000-foot run.

“What you see here is just another iteration, another tool,” says Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety. “The Texas military, they can deploy it quickly, right at the river to deter them from even risking themselves coming across.”

The buoys are mobile and are about four to six feet tall, depending on the water. The first 1,000 feet of buoys will go up in Eagle Pass.