Texas congressman honors murdered New Mexico marine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A Texas congressman honored a former New Mexico marine who was found dead back in July with a special tribute.

Representative Bill Flores gave a speech on the House floor this week honoring Matthew Gurule, noting that the Albuquerque native at one point lived in Texas. Investigators say Gurule was shot multiple times and killed after Francisco Gomez tried to rob him.

His body was later dumped in Valencia County and his car was set on fire. Two people have been charged with his murder.

