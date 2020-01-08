Texas boy to be reunited with stuffed animal lost at Ski Apache

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a happy ending after a Texas boy lost his beloved stuffed animal while skiing in New Mexico.

Mabel Feazell and her 6-year-old son Leonardo visited Ski Apache over the weekend. When they left Leonardo realized he lost his stuffed dog named “Coffee,” which was given to him by his late father.

Ski Apache employees saw their story on Facebook and immediately began a full-scale search. Tuesday morning, they found Coffee about a mile from where he was last seen.

“It almost makes me want to cry, I can’t believe that people would actually do that,” Feazell said. “There’s really good people out there, and apparently they all live in New Mexico.”

Coffee is now on his way back to Waco, Texas to reunite with Leonardo.