1  of  2
Breaking News
Roswell police issue Amber Alert for 3-year-old State Sen. Richard Martinez to serve 5 days in jail for DWI
Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Texas boy to be reunited with stuffed animal lost at Ski Apache

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a happy ending after a Texas boy lost his beloved stuffed animal while skiing in New Mexico.

Mabel Feazell and her 6-year-old son Leonardo visited Ski Apache over the weekend. When they left Leonardo realized he lost his stuffed dog named “Coffee,” which was given to him by his late father.

Ski Apache employees saw their story on Facebook and immediately began a full-scale search. Tuesday morning, they found Coffee about a mile from where he was last seen.

“It almost makes me want to cry, I can’t believe that people would actually do that,” Feazell said. “There’s really good people out there, and apparently they all live in New Mexico.”

Coffee is now on his way back to Waco, Texas to reunite with Leonardo.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞