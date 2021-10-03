Tesuque Casino shuts down due to cyber attack

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico casino is planning to reopen soon after being the victim of a cyber-attack last month. The Tesuque Casino says it shut down on September 25 after discovering the attack.

They say they are investigating the incident and are working to strengthen their cyber security defenses. The casino has not given a firm reopening date and has not said if anyone’s personal information was compromised in the attack.

