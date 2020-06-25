Live Now
Test flight of Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo successful

New Mexico

This undated image provided by Virgin Galactic shows Virgin Galactic’s first SpaceShipTwo, an air-launched suborbital spaceplane type designed for space tourism. It is manufactured by The Spaceship Company, a California-based company owned by Virgin Galactic. Space tourism companies are employing designs including winged vehicles, vertical rockets with capsules and high-altitude balloons. While developers envision ultimately […]

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) –Virgin Galactic is one more step closer to sending people to space following a successful flight Thursday. The company says their SpaceShipTwo took off from Spaceport America. Virgin Galactic said they conducted a glide flight meaning they tested the space ship at higher speeds. This allows them to simulate phases of a rocket boost into the outskirts of space. This is the second successful flight for the space ship.

