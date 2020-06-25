Test flight of Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo successful

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new bill in the Senate would require airlines to give cashback to flyers who canceled their flight due to COVID-19. New Mexico Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich are both backing the bill calling for airlines to offer the choice for flyers of either a cash refund or voucher.

The bill would also allow airlines to pay cash refunds with emergency money from Congress and mandate that cash refunds be offered for six months after the end of the pandemic.