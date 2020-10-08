Test flight at Spaceport deemed a success

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A successful test flight at Spaceport America is being celebrated. HAPSmobile’s Sunglider reached an altitude of more than 60,000 feet above sea level during a 20-hour test flight last month.
Known as a “cell tower in the sky,” Sunglider aims to provide better communications to under-served areas. The success of this stratospheric test fight is a major step forward in this mission.
