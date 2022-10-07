NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tesla is opening its second store in New Mexico, this time in the Pueblo of Santa Ana. New Mexico law prohibits the direct sale of cars from manufacturers. Tesla, however, has found they can open stores on tribal land.

Along with car sales, the store will serve as a service and delivery center for the electric cars in the Albuquerque area. The previous Tesla store in New Mexico is on Nambe Pueblo. The new center is expected to open in May of 2023.