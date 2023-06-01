NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico’s second Tesla dealership has officially opened its doors. The 3,500-square-foot facility is now open on the Santa Ana Pueblo and will offer sales and vehicle services.

Bringing any sort of Tesla dealership to New Mexico has been tricky. A state law requires auto sales to go through independent dealerships which Tesla does not do but that rule does not apply on sovereign tribal land. The state’s first Tesla dealership opened on the Nambe Pueblo back in 2021.

The governor of the Santa Ana Pueblo Nathan Garcia said the facility is a game-changer and will open doors for Pueblo residents and nearby areas. “It’s going to provide new opportunity for us. Not just here on the pueblo, but also our surrounding communities,” said Garcia.