SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman from Kingsport, Tennessee was named the lucky winner of HGTV’s Smart Home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Stacey Braswell won the grand prize package valued at $2.2 million.

The prize package includes a newly built and furnished home, an all-new, all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan and $100,000. “I was in shock. I still am,” Braswell said in a news release. “You never think it’s going to be you.”

Outside of the HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Credit: HGTV)

Rooftop deck and backyard of the HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Credit: HGTV)

Backyard of the HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Credit: HGTV)

Inside the HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Credit: HGTV)

Kitchen inside HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Credit: HGTV)

Living room inside HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Credit: HGTV)

Bedroom inside HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Credit: HGTV)

The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home sits at approximately 3,095 square feet on nearly two acres of land. Special features include a dumbwaiter that can send food to the rooftop deck, a spa plunge pool and firepit in the backyard, and smart technology across the home.

Braswell was randomly drawn from over 89 million entries to the sweepstakes, which lasted from April 18 to June 9. She said she has entered all of the HGTV Home Giveaways twice daily for as long as she can remember.

Stacey Braswell and family won the HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Credit: HGTV)

Braswell was surprised with the news while she was at work at a dental office. The doctor helped arrange the surprise for Braswell and her family.

The home was designed by architecture firm Lorn Tryk Architects PC, built by Santa Fe builder Boss Builders and includes landscape design by Bespoke Garden Plans. The home’s interior design is by Tiffany Brooks.

