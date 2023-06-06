NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is investigating a fatal crash that happened on June 1. They said it involved a pedestrian.

According to NMSP, the crash happened near milepost 114 on US 285, north of Roswell. A man identified as Elijah Lamb, 29, of Tennessee, was allegedly walking in the southbound lane of the highway.

A vehicle driven by a 27-year-old woman hit Lamb, and he was killed, authorities said. The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries, and her condition is not known.

Officials think Lamb may have been affected by alcohol and wearing dark clothes during the incident. NMSP will continue to investigate.