Temporary closures in Carson National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Carson National Forest has temporarily closed some trails near the Taos Ski area. They include the Williams Lake Trail, Wheeler Peak Summit Trail, Lost Lake Trail from Horseshoe Lake to the ridge and Bull of the Woods Trail from La Cal Basin to the ridge.

They also closed the ridgeline from Taos Cone East to Lake Fork Peak and north to Kachina Peak and the Williams Lake Basin. Local tribal communities requested the closure for traditional and cultural reasons. Those areas will reopen next Wednesday.

