Temporary bike lane to be installed in Santa Fe

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is trying out its first protected bike lane. The temporary bike lane will be set u on Sunday along Paseo de Peralta from Cerrillos to the Old Santa Fe Trail.

Story continues below:

They are trying out the bike plan because, on Sunday, the Santa Fe Century races will be held. The temporary barrier will be a trial run for a permanent structure. The city wants to find out if it will work in the city and if people will actually use it.

Cyclists can even weigh in on the matter. For more information, visit santafempo.org/special-projects.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES