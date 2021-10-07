Temporary bike lane to be installed in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is trying out its first protected bike lane. The temporary bike lane will be set u on Sunday along Paseo de Peralta from Cerrillos to the Old Santa Fe Trail.

They are trying out the bike plan because, on Sunday, the Santa Fe Century races will be held. The temporary barrier will be a trial run for a permanent structure. The city wants to find out if it will work in the city and if people will actually use it.

Cyclists can even weigh in on the matter. For more information, visit santafempo.org/special-projects.