Teens rescued after being stuck on Sunland Park rollercoaster

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eight teenagers are back on the ground after being stuck 30-feet in the air on a roller coaster for two hours. It happened Saturday, July 24 at Western Playland in Sunland Park. Photos posted to Sunland Park Fire Department’s Facebook page show crews helping the teens.
Story continues below
- Sports: City faces property buyouts for downtown United stadium sites
- Vaccine: State running behind doling out $100 vaccine incentive
- Education: Under new PED mask guidelines, school districts mull over enforcement
- Crime: Man arrested after abandoned dog seen on video chasing car that left it behind
No injuries from the incident were reported. The West Valley Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team also helped with the rescue. It’s unknown at this time on what caused the roller coaster to stop.