GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – In February, 19-year-old Conner Greene led police on a 28-mile chase that ended near Grants. Greene was suspected of driving drunk and police spotted him weaving in and out of traffic and swerving on I-40. He refused to pull over, at times passing cars on the shoulder and doing more than 100 miles per hour.

Greene also tried to shake police by ducking off the interstate but ran into another patrol unit on the off-ramp before jumping back onto I-40. In his attempt to get away, he slowed down and slammed into a white SUV which police say was an attempt to send the wreckage into the officer’s path. A couple of minutes later, Greene tried it again but sent his own car rolling.

Once he was finally in custody, Greene claimed he was not an American citizen before officers found documents showing who he was. At that point, he admits to officers he stole the car he was in and also lists off a number of charges he had faced.

The now 20-year-old Greene was charged with aggravated fleeing, two counts of aggravated battery, reckless driving, car theft, DWI, and concealing his identity. The Albuquerque owner of the vehicle had no idea it was stolen until police called him after the crash.