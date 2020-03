LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) - Getting on and off at University and I-25 in Las Cruces, is the main access point to New Mexico State University. In the last few years, the area has seen a boom.

"The city of Las Cruces and surrounding areas have experienced constant growth, this has exceeded the capacity for the current infrastructure as well as a very heavy congestion felt during large events in this area," said Ami Evans with New Mexico Department of Transportation in District 1.