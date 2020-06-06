Teen stabs friend, blames acid trip

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe teen is facing a first-degree murder charge, after telling police he was tripping on acid and stabbed his friend.
Santa Fe Police say 18-year-old Matthias Hutt called them around 11 Friday night, saying he and his friend were “dying.” When officers got to the home near Agua Fria and Lopez, they found the victim apparently stabbed to death.
Officers say Hutt admitted to the crime, saying both of them were on acid at the time. The victim’s name has not been released.
