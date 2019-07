RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A grand jury has indicted an 18-year-old for a deadly shooting in Ruidoso that happened early this year.

Travis Nolan is accused of killing Christopher Williams on May 25. His charges include first-degree murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence.

In May, police found Williams dead on the driveway of an RV park. They say Nolan shot Williams several times in the stomach. Officers later tracked down Nolan at a home in Ruidoso. If convicted, he faces life behind bars.