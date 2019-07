ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A 17-year-old is in custody for a crime the district attorney says was motivated by hate.

According to District Attorney John Sugg, Alamogordo police came across three juveniles attacking a man on June 13 at a Dollar General. Authorities believe the victim was targeted because he has several disabilities.

The 17-year-old suspect will be held behind bars until trial. There is no information at this time on if the other juveniles are charged.