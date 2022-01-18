Teen heartbroken after thieves take sentimental softball gear

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico teen mourning the loss of her father is left heartbroken again after thieves took off with some of the only memories she had left of her dad. Fourteen-year-old Aaliyah Vigil’s father, Carlos, died late last month from a heart attack. On the day of her father’s viewing, someone stole her customized softball glove and bat that she and her dad had made together.

“We immediately started crying. I tried to console her and tell her that it was going to be okay but I didn’t know if it was. we were both pretty shattered,” said Aaliyah’s mother, Erica Nelson.

The Los Lunas teen says her father has always supported her softball career; coaching her at a very young age which created a special bond between the two. Recently, Vigil and her dad designed her a customized softball glove and bat with her name, player number and team colors for the New Mexico regulators. Now, without the softball equipment to remind her of her father, Vigil says it’s difficult just making it through practice.

“It’s hard, lately I’ve been using all of my dad’s stuff so I’ve been trying to make it work but it’s still really hard. I think about him and how he helped me through all of it and just how far he’s gotten me,” said Aaliyah Vigil.

Both Vigil and her mother have reordered new equipment with the same customization adding “I love you daddy” to the glove. However, they say it still won’t have the same sentimental value. The family has posted photos of the stolen equipment on social media and hopes someone recognizes it and comes forward. They’re also offering a reward. Vigil will try out for the Los Lunas High School softball team in the spring.