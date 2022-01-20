Teen father of baby thrown in dumpster releases statement

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The teenage father of the baby that was found in a Hobbs dumpster is speaking out for the first time. The father is explaining what he did and didn’t know about the teen mother and her pregnancy. Alexis Avila, 18, was caught on surveillance video earlier this month driving up to the dumpster and throwing her newborn into the trash, then leaving.

Related coverage

Police say the infant was in the dumpster for six hours in near-freezing temperatures until a group of people looking through the trash heard the baby crying. Avila claims she didn’t know she was pregnant before giving birth at home. On Thursday night, Stephen Astorga, the baby’s father, says he was told by Avila that she had a miscarriage and he believed she was no longer pregnant. The baby, which is now named Saul, is at home with the Astorgas. They say he is happy and healthy.

The Astorga family says they are cooperating with police, the courts and the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department to keep Saul with them. Avila is charged with attempted first-degree murder and child abuse. A judge ordered her on house arrest pending trial. The following is the full statement from Monica Cruz and Josh Birmingham, the attorneys representing the Astorga Family: