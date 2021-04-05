Teen driver, 12-year-old girl killed in crash near Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A teenage driver and a 12-year-old girl have died in a head-on crash south of Roswell, according to authorities. New Mexico State Police said the crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Sunday near Crockett Road on State Highway 2.

State Police said their initial investigation indicates a 2003 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV driven by a 33-year-old Roswell man attempted to pass another vehicle and collided with a 2009 Ford Focus passenger car.

The car caught fire and the 17-year-old female driver and her 12-year-old passenger — both from Dexter — were pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The names of the girls haven’t been released.

The SUV driver sustained injuries believed to be non-life-threatening and was transported to an area hospital. NMSP says seatbelts appear to have been properly used by the occupants in the Ford. State Police said alcohol and-or drugs appear to have been a factor in the crash and charges could be pending for the unidentified driver.