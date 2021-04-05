Teen driver, 12-year-old girl killed in crash near Roswell

New Mexico News

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A teenage driver and a 12-year-old girl have died in a head-on crash south of Roswell, according to authorities. New Mexico State Police said the crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Sunday near Crockett Road on State Highway 2.

State Police said their initial investigation indicates a 2003 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV driven by a 33-year-old Roswell man attempted to pass another vehicle and collided with a 2009 Ford Focus passenger car.

The car caught fire and the 17-year-old female driver and her 12-year-old passenger — both from Dexter — were pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The names of the girls haven’t been released.

The SUV driver sustained injuries believed to be non-life-threatening and was transported to an area hospital. NMSP says seatbelts appear to have been properly used by the occupants in the Ford. State Police said alcohol and-or drugs appear to have been a factor in the crash and charges could be pending for the unidentified driver.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES