NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police investigated a fatal crash Friday just south of Roswell at the intersection of New Mexico State Road 2 and Darby Road. They say a 2005 Ford Mustang was traveling west on Darby and, for an unknown reason, failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet truck heading south.

The Mustang’s passenger, a 17-year-old male, died at the scene. The 17-year-old that was driving the Mustang and the 56-year-old driver of the Chevrolet were both transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NMSP says that alcohol does not appear to be a factor and seatbelts were used properly. The names of the passenger and driver will not be released by NMSP.