Teen designs drone training course for NMSU police

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A campus police department has a new training facility for drones, thanks to a local scout.

NMSU Police posted its thanks to Aaron Lopez from Troop 64 in Las Cruces. For his Eagle Scout project, Lopez designed and built a site where new pilots can practice flying drones.

It’s complete with a launching and landing zone, movable obstacles, and a tower for testing maneuvering skills. The department says it uses drones to investigate crashes and monitor traffic at big events.

