Teen dead after crash near Tularosa

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A teen is dead after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 54 near Tularosa on Wednesday morning. New Mexico State Police say a four-door Mercedes vehicle driven by a 15-year-old male from Carrizozo was traveling south on U.S. 54 when for unknown reasons crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound Volvo CMV driven by a 53-year-old Texas man. 

NMSP says the teen was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries in the crash. They also say a 16-year-old male passenger in the Mercedes was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured. The driver of the CMV was also uninjured. NMSP says alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in this crash. No other information was provided.

