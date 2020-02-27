Live Now
Police: Teen tries to hire hitman online to kill fellow classmates

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell high school student has been arrested for allegedly trying to order a pair of murders on a website.

Police say 18-year-old Colton Beall is charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of murder after visiting the site, ‘Rent-a-hitman,’ requesting to kill two female classmates. The services aren’t real but investigators believe Beall’s requests were.

It was the site’s administrator who alerted police. Police say Beall wanted the girls to be strangled, to live out a fantasy.

