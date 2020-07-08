Teen charged with murder in Roswell Allsups shooting

News Alert
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A 16-year-old boy is facing murder charges in the death of a convenience store employee. Joseph Garcia is charged with shooting and killing Michael Crabtree outside a Roswell Allsup’s Tuesday morning. Police say a fight broke out after Crabtree, an employee at the store, accused a man of shoplifting and two other men he was with got involved.

“So once everyone was outside the two men then physically confronted Mr. crabtree and which point after that Mr. crabtree we believe produced a knife and then some point after that shots were fired,” said Roswell Police spokesman Todd Wildermuth.

Michael Green, 21, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The man Crabtree originally accused of shoplifting is not facing charges.

