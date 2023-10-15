LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces teen has been charged with the shooting death of another teen.

According to our affiliate KFOX in El Paso, police responded to the shooting around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

A 14-year-old died, and a 15-year-old has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a handgun.