A Santa Fe teen accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend will face a manslaughter charge instead of a murder charge.

A grand jury indicted 16-year-old Hunter Woods on one count of voluntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say he killed 39-year-old Richardo Magana.

Woods’ mother called 911 that night saying her boyfriend tried to attack her with a bat and her son had intervened.

He is set to be arraigned next Thursday.