Teams compete in LANL’s Annual HAZMAT Challenge

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – First responders are testing their skills in the Los Alamos National Lab’s Annual HAZMAT Challenge.

Ten hazardous materials teams from Nebraska, Tennesee, Oklahoma and New Mexico are participating. The event requires teams to respond to emergencies in aircraft, labs, and confined spaces. They then earn points based on their response.

“Every scenario we put together is real world. We minimize any situations so that teams come out here, they get scenarios, they see every day during their day job,” group leader Jeff Dare said.

Los Alamos National Lab started the challenge in 1996 to develop the skills of their team members. It has since grown to a competitive training opportunity open to response teams across the nation.