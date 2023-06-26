NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A team of from New Mexico State University has won a national award for its “Don’t Wash Your Chicken,” campaign. The campaign aims to educate people on the dangers of washing raw poultry and addressing common misconceptions about washing chicken.

The team, from NMSU’s Innovation Media Research and Extension and Learning Games Lab, designed a social media toolkit and four videos for the campaign. The team says rinsing poultry can spread bacteria in the air, which allows it to travel through to kitchen and contaminate surfaces. The campaign was based on research from nutrition science professor at Drexel University, Jennifer Quinlan.

The videos and social media toolkit was honored in the social media category at the Association for Communication Excellence annual conference. For more information on the “Don’t Wash Your Chicken” campaign, click here.