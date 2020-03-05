Teacher who suffered brain injury in hit-and-run goes back to work

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas teacher is back at school after a hit-and-run left her with a traumatic brain injury.

In February, Sharonanne Craig was pulling into a gas station after work at Desert View Elementary School when a red truck rammed into her and drove away. Craig was hospitalized with a brain injury, causing memory loss.

Thursday, her mom Tina says her memory is coming back but she is still working on her motor skills. Sharonanne is driving again too. The family says they haven’t received an update on the search for the driver.