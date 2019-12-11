Teacher who molested students racks up another conviction

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest trial for a former Espanola teacher has ended with another conviction.

Gary Gregor was on trial this week for molesting a second-grader more than a decade ago at Fairview Elementary School. The last trial ended in a hung jury.

Wednesday, a jury convicted Gregor of criminal sexual contact of a minor. He faces six years in prison for the crime.

Gregor is already serving a 108-year sentence for raping and molesting two students in 2007 and 2008 at the same school. A trial involving a different victim is set for January.