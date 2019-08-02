Teacher shortage continues in New Mexico despite pay increases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico school districts are still experiencing teacher shortages despite a pay increase.

Albuquerque Public School officials say they are down about 228 teachers. They do say some teachers are in the hiring process.

Meanwhile, Santa Fe Public Schools have 23 vacancies after a recent hiring fair. The shortages come after state lawmakers passed a bill raising the salary for new teachers from $36,000 to $40,000.

Santa Fe Superintendent Veronica Garcia says the raises are a good start, but we have to go further if we are going to compete with surrounding states. Garcia also says they have been recruiting heavily.