NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is extending filing dates for taxpayers in seven New Mexico counties affected by wildfires and flooding. Taxpayers in Colfax, Lincoln, Los Alamos, Mora, Sandoval, San Miguel and Valencia Counties qualify for the extended filing dates.

According to a news release, personal and corporate income tax filers in those counties will now be able to submit federal and state income tax returns up until September 30. Taxpayers that are required to file under other programs, including gross receipts, compensating and withholding tax, oil and gas taxes, combined fuel tax and other excise taxes have until September 25 to file.

The deadline extensions also waive late-file penalties and interest for taxes due, but only if the taxpayers file before the extended deadline. “New Mexicans in these seven counties face continued obstacles to getting their lives back on track. We hope that giving them extra time to file their taxes leaves them more time to focus on more pressing matters,” Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in a release.