Taxation and Revenue Dept. to start outbound calling

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department has recently upgraded its tax call center phone system which has greatly improved inbound call center wait times. As part of the upgrade, the call center will start making outbound calls on Tuesday, September 1.

The calls will be used to help taxpayers on compliance with tax obligations. During this time, the department states it recognizes a need to provide taxpayers with information on available tools and to encourage filing on time to avoid interest and penalties.

The Automatic Call Distributor will additionally be promoting voluntary compliance through its managed audit program. Those who have an outstanding tax debt are reminded they can create and enter a payment plan online through the Taxpayer Access Point.

The department says that those who are uncomfortable providing information when they are initially called can call the Taxation and Revenue Dept. at 1-866-285-2996 and an agent will be able to assist them. The number can be verified on the department’s website at tax.newmexico.gov.

While the department temporarily suspended many of its compliance and enforcement efforts on March 30, the majority of that activity will resume on September 1. Staffing and hours in district tax offices continue to be limited and offices are available on an appointment-only basis.