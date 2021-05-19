Taxation and Revenue Dept. district offices to reopen for tax appointments on June 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Taxation and Revenue Department offices will be reopening on June 1 on an appointment-only basis in counties that are designated under the Green or Turquoise Level under the state’s reopening criteria. Taxpayers can schedule an appointment at district offices online using the department’s automated appointment system.

According to the department, the automated system will send taxpayers a reminder ahead of their appointment as well as a notification on the day of when it’s their turn to enter the office. Individuals must remain outside until they receive the notification in order to limit the number of people indoors at any one time.

Those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 1-866-285-2996. In a press release, the Taxation and Revenue Dept. reports that taxpayers will be asked to scan a QR code at office entrances which will launch the Dr. Owl application that provides a a contact-free COVID-19 screening process and contact tracing.

The department will also be accepting payments via drop boxes that will reopen in Green and Turquoise counties. On June 1, the department will also resume collection activities on taxes that are due to the state.

The Taxation and Revenue Department is offering assistance to taxpayers to help them come into compliance through managed audits, a voluntary program to help taxpayers resolve debts, and payment plans. Payment plans can be set up online using the Taxpayer Access Point self-service portal.