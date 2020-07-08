Tax returns due July 15 to avoid penalties

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is reminding residents that personal and corporate income tax returns for 2019 need to be filed by July 15 in order to avoid penalties. The governor recently signed a bill into law that waives penalties and interest on late payments in a variety of tax programs including income taxes in order to provide relief from financial strain during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Please be sure to file your state income tax return by July 15, even if you can’t afford to pay right away. We can only waive penalties if you’ve filed a return on time, but you have until next spring to make payment,” said Tax and Revenue Department Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke in a press release.

However, while payments may be delayed, tax returns must be filed timely in order to avoid penalties. The penalty for filing late is 2% per mnoth on the amount due up to a 20% maximum.

The deadline to file personal and corporate income taxes for 2019 was extended earlier this year. For additional information, visit tax.newmexico.gov.